New survey on housing need in the Gaeltacht published

A new survey published by Údarás na Gaeltachta has found significant demand for housing in Gaeltacht regions.

56% of respondents to the survey were under 44-years-old.

The group say the results show a young Irish speaking generation have nowehere to live.

The survey shows that 26% of respondents are living with their family and 29% are renting. Údarás na Gaeltachta says this indicates a large number of people are unable to buy or rent independently.

Of respondents currently looking for housing, 30% are unable to find a property to rent, 32% are unable to find a property for sale, and 44% wish to build a home in the Gaeltacht.

Responses also suggest 67% are willing to travel up to an hour from work to their home, indicating that people are willing to commute in order to live in the Gaeltacht, provided housing is available.

Údarás na Gaeltachta continues to highlight that respondents to the survey strongly agree with a number of proposals to address the crisis, including increased funding for the renovation of vacant and derelict homes.

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(Release in Full)

Údarás na Gaeltachta today published the results of a housing survey which highlight a massive demand for affordable housing across the Gaeltacht regions. 351 people took part in the survey, reflecting the importance of this issue to the people of the Gaeltacht.

The results show that demand for housing is heavily focused on younger generations; 33% of respondents were between 25–34 years of age, and 23% between 35–44, meaning that a significant proportion of participants were under 44 years of age (56%).

The majority of respondents have strong Gaeltacht connections, 57% were raised in the Gaeltacht and still live there, and 83% of respondents said they have fluent or native Irish.

In terms of education, a high level of educational attainment is evident, 49% hold a postgraduate degree and 28% a bachelor’s degree, with 82% working full-time. (5% studying full-time)

It is clear from the survey that there is a need for housing. 26% of respondents are still living with their family and 29% are renting, indicating that a large number of adults are unable to buy or rent a home independently.

Of those currently seeking housing:

15% searching but unable to find a rental property

17% searching but unable to find a property for sale

27% wishing to build a home in the Gaeltacht

14% wishing to buy a home

When those not currently seeking housing are excluded:

30% searching but unable to find a rental property

32% searching but unable to find a property for sale

44% wishing to build a home in the Gaeltacht

32% wishing to buy a home

It is clear from the survey that it is standalone houses that the people of the Gaeltacht are seeking. The results show a strong preference among respondents for homes close to villages or in rural areas, with little interest shown in apartments or high-density developments.

There is also a notable finding in relation to commuting, 67% of respondents are willing to travel up to an hour from work to their home, indicating that people are willing to commute in order to live in the Gaeltacht, provided housing is available.

Respondents strongly agree with a number of proposals to address the crisis:

Increased funding for the renovation of vacant and derelict homes

That it is critically important to share information with people to encourage owners of vacant homes to bring them back into use

That the community believes there is a need to increase the number of skills and workers in the construction sector

Commenting on the results, Tomás Ó Síocháin, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, said:

“These figures are a reflection of the demand from the Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking community for housing for Irish speakers. Young, educated people with Irish are looking to live and work in the Gaeltacht, but there is no housing available for them. They are willing to commute, they are willing to settle down and raise a family. The full results of the survey will be shared by Údarás with the County Councils, state departments, etc. in order to inform decision making.”