Cockhill Celtic took a step closer to another Ulster Senior League title last night.

The Inishowen side beat Finn Harps Under 21s, 3-0 at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Fionn McClure, Stephen Duffy and Corey McBride got the goals for Cockhill.

It means a win over Derry City next Wednesday and Cockhill Celtic will be champions for a tenth season in a row.