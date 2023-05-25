Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Crawford concerned at plight of non-Medical card patients who can’t get a GP

A Donegal member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says there needs to be a study of the impact the a shortage of GPs in the county is having on Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Gerry Crawford asked at a meeting this week for an outline of the protocols in place in cases where a person cannot get registered with a GP.

He was told that while the HSE can help people on Medical Cards, it cannot influence interactions between GPs and patients in cases where the GP is a private operator.

Cllr Crawford says this is an issue of capacity that must be addressed……….

