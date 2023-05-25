Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Derry look to protect record at Sligo

Derry City will look to protect their impressive ‘away’ record this Saturday night when they make the relatively short journey over Barnsmore Gap to take on Sligo Rovers (KO 7.45).

The Candystripes have won six of their last seven games- a run that has seen them move to the top of the Premier Division table, but it is their form on the road that has impressed boss Ruaidhri Higgins the most.

“We’ve won six and drawn two of our eight games away from home this season and it’s a record we’re proud of and we want to protect” he said.

“Over the last couple of years our ‘away’ record has probably been the best in the league. It isn’t something we take for granted; we know we have to keep working hard but there’s a real steely determination within the group to keep going.

“With Sligo playing at home on Saturday nights I’ve been able to see quite a few of their games. They’ve lost a few recently but they’ve had players out injured who are now starting to come back.

“They’ve got some real quality in their squad and I have no doubt they’ll be climbing the table very soon.

“We just have to stay focused on ourselves for now and keep working the way he have been. There will be bumps on the road, that’s for sure, but we’ve proved now that we can deal with those and come back strongly.”

The Limavady man also paid tribute to one of his loanees- Ipswich Town winger Matty Ward, who has returned to his parent club in the last couple of days.

“Matty has been a pleasure to work with and at just 19-years old he has the potential to do well for himself in the game.

“He was due to go back to Ipswich in June but is heading back a couple of weeks early to prepare with them for the new season.

“I’m delighted for him that he scored his first goal for us on Friday night as it was a brilliant way to finish his loan spell.”

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

25 May 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surplus of Creeslough Community Support Fund to provide trauma support

25 May 2023
MOWI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
