First delivery made to Lenalea Wind Farm 7-turbine project

The first delivery of wind turbine components was made to Lenalea Wind Farm, in central Donegal, this week.

Project Manager Patrick Greene for Lenalea Wind Farm said it was a significant milestone for the project.

It is the first delivery to the 7-turbine project, an SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland co-development.

A delivery route was agreed in advance with Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána, beginning in Killybegs Port, bypassing Donegal Town and moving through Ballybofey before making their way to the Lenalea site, approximately 10km outside of Letterkenny.

Transportation was completed in the early hours to ensure minimum disturbance to residents.

Deliveries are to continue over the next seven weeks with the turbine blades requiring a specialist team to transport the larger components.