Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

Donegal County Council is being urged to write to the Department of Housing ahead of the imminent publication of the revised defective block redress scheme.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of the Council’s Defective Block Redress Committee is calling for the building condition assessment requirement to be revised.

The Department recently proposed 11 changes to the draft regulations. One of those requires the homeowner to provide a certificate of planning and building control before progressing with the scheme.

Councillor McDermott says that is simply unattainable: