This weekend in the League of Ireland, Finn harps are away to Treaty United. Harps are on a four match losing streak and haven’t scored in their last two.

Derry City are away to Sligo Rovers in the north west derby. The Candystripes are sitting top of the league and a point ahead of previous champions Shamrock Rovers.

Oisin Kelly has been looking forward to the games with former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle.