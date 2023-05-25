Masked man robs bookmakers in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a masked man who is believed to have been armed at the time robbed a bookmakers in the City earlier today.

At around 9.30am the man entered the premises on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing made off minutes with a sum of money in the direction of Tullyally Road.

Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and are urging anyone who may have captured footage of the suspect fleeing or dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Watkin says: “No one has been physically injured, but the staff member has been left distressed by what occurred. This was a brazen and despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about. The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation.”