Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

Private Sean Rooney is to be honoured today at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The ceremony is part of a series of events to mark the 75th anniversary of United Nations peacekeeping.

Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Fergal Mythen will receive the Dag Hammarskjöld medal on behalf of the family of Private Rooney who died in Lebanon last December.

Medals will be awarded posthumously to 103 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.