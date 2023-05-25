Tensions rising between main coalition parties over budget

Tensions are rising between the main coalition parties over the budget.

Tanaiste Michael Martin told the Fianna Fail parliamentary party meeting last night that junior ministers writing newspaper opinion pieces ‘was not helpful’ and ‘undermines’ the budgetary process.

He was referring to a call from three Fine Gael junior ministers for a 1000 euro tax break for workers in the next budget, and said the government would make ‘collective decisions’.

However Fine Gael TD Colm Burke says the tax relief has been proposed for some time: