Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Tensions rising between main coalition parties over budget

Tensions are rising between the main coalition parties over the budget.

Tanaiste Michael Martin told the Fianna Fail parliamentary party meeting last night that junior ministers writing newspaper opinion pieces ‘was not helpful’ and ‘undermines’ the budgetary process.

He was referring to a call from three Fine Gael junior ministers for a 1000 euro tax break for workers in the next budget, and said the government would make ‘collective decisions’.

However Fine Gael TD Colm Burke says the tax relief has been proposed for some time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

25 May 2023
College
News, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister to meet students to discuss reducing cost of education

25 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

25 May 2023
College
News, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister to meet students to discuss reducing cost of education

25 May 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tensions rising between main coalition parties over budget

25 May 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Crawford concerned at plight of non-Medical card patients who can’t get a GP

25 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube