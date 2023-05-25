Ulster Ladies Football Final Preview: Donegal Manager Maxi Curran

The Donegal Ladies face Armagh in the Ulster Senior Football Final in Owenbeg on Saturday.

This is the third year in a row the counties are meeting at this stage of the competition.

Of their four previous meetings Donegal has won two in 2018 and 2019, Armagh in 2021 and 2022.

Donegal go into the game as firm underdogs and have already been well beaten by Armagh this season in the round robin stage of the competition earlier this month.

Manager Maxi Curran feels the gap between the two isn’t as big as some result would suggest: