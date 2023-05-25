Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the Highland Radio team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

The position would be primarily covering weekend news bulletins.

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be given.

The successful candidate will be offered a Specified Purpose Contract.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to: HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The closing date for applications is Monday June 8th, 2023.

