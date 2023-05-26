Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Seal Rescue Ireland to provide free training in Letterkenny this Sunday

Seal Rescue Ireland is visiting Letterkenny this Sunday to provide a seal rescue training session for those aged 18 years and over.

The workshop is to take place in the Letterkenny Community Centre from 10am-1pm and is free of charge.

Upon completion, those who have taken part will become a registered volunteer with SRI and will be called upon when a seal is in danger in their vicinity.

Those interested can register at https://www.sealrescueireland.org/.

Haley Gray is the Senior Animal Care Manager with SRI and she says it’s important to maintain a safe distance if a seal is encountered on the beach:

Advertisement

