Applications are open for Sinn Fein’s Gaeltacht scholarship programme

Sinn Fein are offering up 12 scholarships to three Donegal Gaeltachts.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has encouraged people to apply for the second year of Sinn Féin’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht.

“Following the success of last year’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht over the summer, applications are opening for the 2023 programme.

“We want to see as many of our young people right across the island embrace the language and boost their speaking skills in the language, and spending time in the Gaeltacht is a valuable experience in helping to do this.

“We also believe that our Gaeltacht regions are key to helping our young people discover and explore their heritage. Gaeltacht Summer colleges have seen young people fall in love with the language and culture for generations.

To apply for these scholarships, please send your child’s name, age, address and course preference to gaeilge@sinnfein.ie before 5pm on Friday 2nd June 2023.

There are 12 Scholarships up for grabs, 4 Half-Scholarships for Bun an Inbhir (open to anyone who wants to secure a place for their child), 4 Half-Scholarships for Machaire Rabhartaigh (open to parents who already have a place secured for their child ), 4 Half-Scholarships for Loch an Iúir (open to parents who already have a place secured for their child.)