Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Applications are open for Sinn Fein’s Gaeltacht scholarship programme

Sinn Fein are offering up 12 scholarships to three Donegal Gaeltachts.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has encouraged people to apply for the second year of Sinn Féin’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht.

“Following the success of last year’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht over the summer, applications are opening for the 2023 programme.

“We want to see as many of our young people right across the island embrace the language and boost their speaking skills in the language, and spending time in the Gaeltacht is a valuable experience in helping to do this.

“We also believe that our Gaeltacht regions are key to helping our young people discover and explore their heritage. Gaeltacht Summer colleges have seen young people fall in love with the language and culture for generations.

To apply for these scholarships, please send your child’s name, age, address and course preference to gaeilge@sinnfein.ie before 5pm on Friday 2nd June 2023.

There are 12 Scholarships up for grabs, 4  Half-Scholarships for Bun an Inbhir (open to anyone who wants to secure a place for their child), 4 Half-Scholarships for Machaire Rabhartaigh (open to parents who already have a place secured for their child ), 4 Half-Scholarships for Loch an Iúir (open to parents who already have a place secured for their child.)

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni car
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following assault in Derry last night

27 May 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

€7 million euro drug bust in Belfast Port

27 May 2023
Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Applications are open for Sinn Fein’s Gaeltacht scholarship programme

27 May 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruption in Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Isle of Doagh and Rasheeny

27 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni car
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following assault in Derry last night

27 May 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

€7 million euro drug bust in Belfast Port

27 May 2023
Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Applications are open for Sinn Fein’s Gaeltacht scholarship programme

27 May 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruption in Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Isle of Doagh and Rasheeny

27 May 2023
Call Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource workers need clarity – Derry Call Centre Campaign

27 May 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE seeking to restore St Joseph’s Hospital Day Services in the Twin Towns

27 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube