€7 million euro worth of cannabis has been seized in Belfast Port overnight.

A 45-year-old lorry driver from Portadown has been arrested by officers from Northern Ireland’s National Crime Agency and is currently being questioned.

300 kilogrammes of the drug was found hidden in a consignment of soft drinks.

The NCA – which deals with organised crime – says it’s a ‘massive haul’ which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.