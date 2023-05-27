HSE seeking to restore St Joseph’s Hospital Day Services in the Twin Towns

The HSE West Regional Forum has been told that a number of properties in the Twin Towns are being reviewed with a view towards providing day services which were previously provided at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

Responding to questions asked at a Regional Health Forum this week, the HSE confirmed that its Estates and Property Management departments are currently reviewing properties that have recently become available in the Stranorlar/Ballybofey area in order to resume day care services for the catchment area around St. Joseph’s Community Hospital.

They said an extensive search had previously been undertaken but no suitable premises were found at that time.

In the meantime, they confirmed clients that had previously been attending day services in St. Joseph’s have been offered alternative day care in Killygordon or Letterkenny Day Centres until such time as day services are up and running again in the Twin Towns area.