Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

HSE seeking to restore St Joseph’s Hospital Day Services in the Twin Towns

The HSE West Regional Forum has been told that a number of properties in the Twin Towns are being reviewed with a view towards providing day services which were previously provided at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

Responding to questions asked at a Regional Health Forum this week, the HSE confirmed that its Estates and Property Management departments are currently reviewing properties that have recently become available in the Stranorlar/Ballybofey area in order to resume day care services for the catchment area around St. Joseph’s Community Hospital.

They said an extensive search had previously been undertaken but no suitable premises were found at that time.

In the meantime, they confirmed clients that had previously been attending day services in St. Joseph’s have been offered alternative day care in Killygordon or Letterkenny Day Centres until such time as day services are up and running again in the Twin Towns area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Call Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource workers need clarity – Derry Call Centre Campaign

27 May 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE seeking to restore St Joseph’s Hospital Day Services in the Twin Towns

27 May 2023
Making silage
News, Top Stories

Farmers asked to think S.I.L.A.G.E to protect watercourses this summer

27 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 26th

26 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Call Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource workers need clarity – Derry Call Centre Campaign

27 May 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE seeking to restore St Joseph’s Hospital Day Services in the Twin Towns

27 May 2023
Making silage
News, Top Stories

Farmers asked to think S.I.L.A.G.E to protect watercourses this summer

27 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 26th

26 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry road re-opened following road traffic collision

26 May 2023
Phone
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest text scam

26 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube