Donegal County Council defer decision on publishing the Draft Donegal County Development Plan

Donegal County Council has deferred a decision on publishing the Draft Donegal County Development Plan.

There was much debate at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council.

Councillors from the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District asked that members be given more time to consider elements of the plan relating to the MD area.

Meanwhile, earlier members of the Glenties Municipal District put forward a proposal calling for a change in policy to allow planning along the N56.

A meeting is due to be held with Oireachtas members to discuss the matter.