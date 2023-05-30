2,000 native Irish Scots Pine trees planted at Glenveagh National Park

Glenveagh National Park has seen the largest plantation of its kind to date as part of a woodland habitat improvement action by National Parks and Wildlife Service.

2,000 native Irish Scots Pine trees have been planted in the Upper Glen of the park.

The efforts is one of many pursuits to improve native woodland habitat condition at the facility.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD has welcomed the move saying he is proud of everyone involved and looks forward to seeing the trees develop, restoring some of the parks natural heritage.