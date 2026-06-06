Donegal youth cllr JJ urges participation in Cruinniú na nÓg

Ireland’s day of free creativity, Cruinniú na nÓg is being held today with over 40 free events being held around Donegal.

Organised locally through local Government and community groups, young people are being encouraged to get involved by this year’s Local Ambassador.

Youth Cllr JJ is Donegal’s ambassador for this year’s event and spoke about his love of being creative and the benefit it brings to him, while encouraging other young people to avail of the county’s Cruinniú na nÓg events.

Venues and organisations right across the county are taking part—from Bundoran to Carndonagh, and Toraigh to Gleann Cholm Cille, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, and beyond.

Family Resource Centres, libraries, arts centres, and community halls will all host fun, creative activities, completely free of charge.

A wide range of stakeholders are involved in organising the events locally, including Donegal County Council’s Culture and Creativity Team, working alongside young people from the Donegal Youth Council, local Family Resource Centres, Múintearas, Spraoi agus Spórt, the Night Time Economy Advisor, and Bundoran Community Centre.

The full list of events can be found on cruinniu.gov.ie