Council told it would be ‘absolutely crazy’ if proposed wind farm gets green light

Donegal County Council has been told that it is ‘absolutely crazy’ if a proposed wind farm development in West Donegal receives planning.

Clogheracor Wind Farm Ltd has submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála for the wind energy development in the Gweebarra area.

There’s fears that the go ahead could result in a repeat of the Meenbog landslide with concern also raised over the potential risk posed to drinking water supply and the development impeding on nearby special areas of designation.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says there are many unanswered questions around how the building of the development will work logistically: