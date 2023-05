Two men have been arrested in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The arrests was made under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The men aged 36 and 59 years old are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Planned searches were also conducted in the city, in the Ballymagroarty area, with the support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.