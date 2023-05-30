Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal need to be getting something out of home game – Paddy Bradley


Donegal go into their second game in the All Ireland Championship top of their group and Assistant Manager Paddy Bradley says they have to make the most of their home game in the series.

Ulster Champions Derry are the visitors to MacCumhaill Park on Sunday looking for a first win in the All Ireland having drawn their opener with Monaghan.

Donegal picked up a first championship win in their previous game down in Clare.

Derry native Bradley feels Donegal can get something out of the game:

Donegal v Derry will be LIVE on Highland on Sunday from 3.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny

