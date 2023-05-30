Investigations continue as army bomb team declares fatal explosion site safe

The site of yesterday’s explosion in West Donegal has been declared safe by the Army Bomb Disposal team that attended the scene last evening.
Gardaí say continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, in which Stephen Montgomery, who was in his 40s, lost his life. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is expected to take place later today.
The scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, the road is also closed.
A Health and Safety Authority investigation is also ongoing.
Garda statement in full –
|Update: Serious Incident in Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, 29th May 2023
|Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding an explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, that occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday 29th May 2023.
A man (aged in his 40s) was fatally injured during the incident. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today.
The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident yesterday evening and the area was declared safe.
The scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.
The road remains closed this morning.
A Garda investigation remains ongoing at this time.