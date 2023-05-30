Investigations continue as army bomb team declares fatal explosion site safe

The site of yesterday’s explosion in West Donegal has been declared safe by the Army Bomb Disposal team that attended the scene last evening.

Gardaí say continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, in which Stephen Montgomery, who was in his 40s, lost his life. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

The scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, the road is also closed.

A Health and Safety Authority investigation is also ongoing.

Garda statement in full –