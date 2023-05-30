Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Investigations continue as army bomb team declares fatal explosion site safe

The site of yesterday’s explosion in West Donegal has been declared safe by the Army Bomb Disposal team that attended the scene last evening.

Gardaí say continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, in which Stephen Montgomery, who was in his 40s, lost his life. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

The scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, the road is also closed.

A  Health and Safety Authority investigation is also ongoing.

*********************

Garda statement in full –

Update: Serious Incident in Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, 29th May 2023
Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding an explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, that occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday 29th May 2023.

A man (aged in his 40s) was fatally injured during the incident. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident yesterday evening and the area was declared safe.

The scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

The road remains closed this morning.

A Garda investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Buncrana for All
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Buncrana for All’ urges people to meet new residents

30 May 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Irish population exceeds 5 million in over 170 years

30 May 2023
Entertainment

Highland Radio’s Trip to Lion King – The Musical

30 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Buncrana for All
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Buncrana for All’ urges people to meet new residents

30 May 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Irish population exceeds 5 million in over 170 years

30 May 2023
Entertainment

Highland Radio’s Trip to Lion King – The Musical

30 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2023
Members of the 24 for 24 team with Club President, Tony McGilloway (centre) and Dunfanaghy Club Captains, Siobhan Bogues (right) and Raymond Shields (left).
News

Dunfanaghy Golf Club Announces the Exciting 24 for 24 Golf Challenge Supporting Three Charities

30 May 2023
Spar Glencar
News, Top Stories

Gardai have 99 problems… ‘and the cone IS one’

30 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube