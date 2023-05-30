Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Investigations continuing into death of man killed in explosion

Garda

Investigations are continuing this morning after a fatal workplace incident in County Donegal.

A man – named locally as Stephen Montgomery – was killed in an explosion outside the village of Bunbeg yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are trying to piece together what exactly led to Mr. Montgomery’s death.

It’s understood he was clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg, in west Donegal.

He was operating machinery at the time of the explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene – including the Defence Forces’ bomb disposal experts – and the area was evacuated.

Condolences were relayed at meeting of Donegal County Council yesterday, where a minute’s silence was also held.

Investigations are continuing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Wind Turbines
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told it would be ‘absolutely crazy’ if proposed wind farm gets green light

30 May 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Top Stories

Nearly 200,000 cows may have to be culled to meet emissions target by 2025

30 May 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following crash in Manorcunningham

30 May 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Laws to ban sale of e-cigarettes to children to be approved by Cabinet

30 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Wind Turbines
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told it would be ‘absolutely crazy’ if proposed wind farm gets green light

30 May 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Top Stories

Nearly 200,000 cows may have to be culled to meet emissions target by 2025

30 May 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following crash in Manorcunningham

30 May 2023
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Laws to ban sale of e-cigarettes to children to be approved by Cabinet

30 May 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost 90% of parents had to cut back spending to pay school voluntary contribution

30 May 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into death of man killed in explosion

30 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube