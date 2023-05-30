Investigations continuing into death of man killed in explosion

Investigations are continuing this morning after a fatal workplace incident in County Donegal.

A man – named locally as Stephen Montgomery – was killed in an explosion outside the village of Bunbeg yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are trying to piece together what exactly led to Mr. Montgomery’s death.

It’s understood he was clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg, in west Donegal.

He was operating machinery at the time of the explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene – including the Defence Forces’ bomb disposal experts – and the area was evacuated.

Condolences were relayed at meeting of Donegal County Council yesterday, where a minute’s silence was also held.

Investigations are continuing.