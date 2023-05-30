Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following crash in Manorcunningham

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Manorcunningham yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a car and motorcycle shortly after 5:15pm at Galdonagh.

The motorcyclist who is in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital while the driver and passenger in the car were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Gardai say the motorcyclist’s condition is understood to be serious.

Enquires are ongoing.