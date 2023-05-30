New youth service launched in north central Donegal

Donegal Youth Service have launched a new youth project for young people.

Elevate55, formerly, The Loft is a Tusla funded project.

The project works with young people aged from 8 to 21 years, across north central Donegal, providing youth work supports to help young people develop and overcome difficult hurdles they may find them selves facing.

The launch was attended by TY students from both Mulroy College and Lorreto Community School Milford as well and the senior class from Scoil Mhuire Milford on Wednesday last.