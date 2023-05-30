Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New youth service launched in north central Donegal

Martin Keeney, TUSLA, Lorraine Thompson, Donegal Youth Service, Nicola Harvey, TUSLA and Gareth Gibson, Donegal Youth Service at the launch of the Donegal Youth Services Elevate 55 Program in Milford. Photo Clive Wasson

Donegal Youth Service have launched a new youth project for young people.

Elevate55, formerly, The Loft is a Tusla funded project.

The project works with young people aged from 8 to 21 years, across north central Donegal, providing youth work supports to help young people develop and overcome difficult hurdles they may find them selves facing.

The launch was attended by TY students from both Mulroy College and Lorreto Community School Milford as well and the senior class from Scoil Mhuire Milford on Wednesday last.

