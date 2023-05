It’s been confirmed that Loganair is to add a Wednesday flight to its Donegal – Glasgow service over the summer.

The airline had previously announced a weekend service from July, but at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh called for that to be augmented with a midweek flight.

He’s welcomed today’s announcement, and paid tribute to management at Donegal Airport and others involved in the decision……..