Over 6,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in Donegal

Over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers are currently living in Donegal.

There are 136 providers of accommodation for those seeking refuge in the county.

In response to a question from Councillor Michael McMahon, Donegal County Council reported that as of May 24th, there were 123 providers of commercial accommodation in Donegal for Ukrainian refugees with 5,200 people residing in them.

A further approximately 2,500 people have been processed into the county but to date, they have not been discharged into their original accommodation.

According to CSO data, as of February, 1,652 people from Ukraine were living in the Donegal MD, 982 in Glenties, 1,318 in the Letterkenny-Milford area, 841 in Inishowen and 305 in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

The local authority added that according to the Department, 848 people seeking International Protection are living in 13 properties in Donegal.