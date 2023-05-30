Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Redress Focus Group has first meeting with banks

The Redress Focus Group for Banking and Insurance had their first meeting with banking representatives yesterday.

In a statement the group say its the first time banks have positively engaged in talks regarding specific products for defective concrete block homeowners.

The banking federation of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland were in attendance.

The group is also set to meet with Minister of Finance, Micheal McGrath at the end of June and the Oireachtas Finance Committee at the beginning of July.

 

 

