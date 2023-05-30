Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Three Donegal school extension projects to proceed to tender

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed today that three school extension projects in Donegal have gotten approval to proceed to tender.

The schools, St Baithin’s National School, Scoil Mhuire Milford and Cranford National School, have received the go ahead to move to tender stage for their extension projects under the Additional School Accommodation scheme.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said “Confirmation of approval to proceed to tender for these school extensions is important for the school communities and will really help the school offering in these towns. I thank the school principals, boards, staff, parents and most importantly pupils for their commitment and work to their school communities.”

 

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road to remain closed overnight as Gardaí continue to investigate Bunbeg explosion

30 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 30th

30 May 2023
classrooms
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal school extension projects to proceed to tender

30 May 2023
redress focus
News, Top Stories

Redress Focus Group has first meeting with banks

30 May 2023
