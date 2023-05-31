Business Matters Ep 147 – Thomas Costello

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of TC Promotions based on Arranmore Island, Thomas Costello.

A native of Aranmore, Thomas began his DJing career as a 14-year-old in Smuggler’s Nightclub in 1990. After a number of years working in construction which took him to London, Limerick and Dublin, Thomas returned to Donegal and set up TC Promotions in 2012.

He was the director of the Mary from Dungloe in 2013 and has been entertainment manager at The Pulse and Voodoo nightclubs in Letterkenny since 2015. In 2020, Thomas added marquee hire to his company’s list of services.

Listen back here: