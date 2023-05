There’s calls for an assistant Heritage Officer for Donegal to be recruited.

Councillor Barry Sweeney who is Chair of the Heritage Forum says the abundance of heritage in the county more than warrants an additional Heritage Officer.

Donegal County Council says it is hopeful that as part of the new Heritage Plan, funding will be found for the position.

Cllr Sweeney says it is vital the role is filled to ensure no heritage funding is lost: