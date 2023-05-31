Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CCTV cameras installed in Doochary

The Doochary Development Committee has taken the decision to install CCTV cameras in various locations around the village.

They say its in response to the amount of incidents of vandalism and serious fly tipping.

Much damage has been caused by vandals in Doochary. most recently, the welcome stone was broken by what appears to be a sledgehammer.

In a statement, the Doochary Development Group says those who show such disrespect for the village and perform these atrocious acts deserve nothing more than to be held to account for their actions.

Anyone caught on camera will be dealt with according to the law they have warned.

