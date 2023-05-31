Counterfeit goods seized in Derry

The PSNI carried out searches in Derry earlier today, seizing suspected counterfeit goods.

The searches were conducted with support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.

A number of items were seized during the searches, including suspected counterfeit clothes and jewellery. A sum of cash was also seized.

Police are urging anyone with information about the sale and supply of suspected counterfeit goods to call them, saying if the price seems too good to be true, it’s probably because it is.

They say this is not a victimless crime, and are asking people to think about where the profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items.