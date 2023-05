Biodiversity projects in Donegal are to benefit from over €80,000.

Funding from the Local Biodiversity Action Fund has been allocated to 5 projects in Donegal.

They are the Birds Habitat Protection project, Phase II of a Wetland Survey, the monitoring of birds on Tory Island, the Native Woodlands of Donegal Illustrated Book and for Invasive Alien Species management and Dune management works in Marble Hill.