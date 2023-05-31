Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council and Government must meet in the middle to ensure affordable housing – Cllr Gary Doherty

Donegal County Council is being urged to make representations to the Department of Housing to ensure all housing schemes are being availed of.

Councillor Gary Doherty says with the affordability crisis worsening, responsibility lies with the local authority to outline to the Department the urgent need for the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and LDA Cost Rental Scheme to be extended and rolled out in the county.

He says as it stands, the Department is laying the blame at the Council’s door and vice versa:

In a reply to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Department confirmed that no applications had been submitted from Donegal County Council.

