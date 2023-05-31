Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Wellness Cafés win at Irish Healthcare Centre Awards 2023

The Donegal Wellness Cafés were the winners of the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards 2023 in the Healthcare Initiative Patient Education/Lifestyle Project category.

There are currently 15 cafes established throughout the county, with the latest addition in ATU Letterkenny, where the students are verbalising the benefits of being involved.

 

Read full press release:

 

Donegal Mental Health Win at Irish Healthcare Centre Awards 2023

The Donegal Wellness Cafés were the winners of the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards 2023 Healthcare Initiative Patient Education/Lifestyle Project.

The initiative started with service users who initially completed the EOLAS education and information programme for people with psychosis followed by the ‘Write to Recovery’ programme in 2019.

This process was the foundation for the development of the Wellness Cafes in Donegal. There are currently 15 cafes established in Donegal with the latest addition in the Atlantic Technological University, Letterkenny, where the students are verbalising the benefits of being involved.

The awards were held in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire on Friday night 26th May 2023. There were 166 initiatives shortlisted in 28 categories.

The Wellness Café initiative was developed in Donegal by people with lived experience of Mental Health illness and clinicians working in the service. This engagement was born because service users of mental health services needed not to be seen as patients, but individuals with knowledge ability, creativity, rights and ownership over their own recovery. The idea was to create a space in the local community for people with lived experience to meet up socially in a local café with staff from the services to discover themselves, create engagement, reduce isolation and develop quality in their recovery journey. Everyone goes to the Café for themselves and the feedback has been phenomenal.

The Wellness Café model has grown from one initially in 2019 to 15 across Donegal which is a reflection of the need and relevance of having one in your local community. This model supports people in their recovery journey and promotes Wellness. When organised, people with lived experience have so much to offer and gain from engagement with each other and with clinicians in their local communities. Winning this award is a fabulous achievement and will empower those who have given time and commitment to its development and encourage others in Mental Health to mobilise their communities and services to follow suit.

Dr John McCardle, HSE Area Director of Nursing in Donegal in congratulating the service said

“This is a tremendous achievement for people with lived experience and staff from the Donegal Mental Health Service. The Wellness Cafes represent real empowerment in action. People have discovered themselves, found new ways of engagement, learned from others, developed friendships and confidence to try out new ways of being. There is no them and us only we. No stigma and people have found their sense of purpose and identity.”

 

The venues and times for the cafes in Donegal are:

Area Day/Time Location Contact
Clonmany Monday

11-12.30/1pm

 The Market House, Clonmany

 

 Bebhinn Mullins

086 408 9481
       
Dunfanaghy Every 2nd & 4th Monday

10.30am -12pm

 The Workhouse

Dunfanaghy

 Bernadette Mc Fadden on 0860766670

 
Moville Tuesday

10am – 11.30 am

 The Cosy Cottage Moville Family resource Centre

074 93 85548
Finn Valley Wellness cafes Thursday’s

10.30am – 12.00pm

 The Coffee Loft Ballybofey

 

 Finn Valley Community Health Forum 086 394 5008
Carndonagh First Wednesday of the Month

11am – 12pm

 The Diamond

Cafe

 Carndonagh Wellness Café Development Group

074 93 29718
Falcarragh Wednesday

10.30am -12pm

 The Batch Cloughaneely MHA

083 348 9749
Lifford Wednesday’s

11-12.30pm

 Lifford Old Courthouse 074 91 41430
Letterkenny Thursday

10.30am – 12pm

 An Grianan Theatre

Letterkenny

 The Willows

074 91 88329
Buncrana Thursday

11.30am – 1pm

 Coffee Cup

Supervalu

 Bernie O Neill

087 919 7028
Dungloe Thursday

11-1pm

 The old chapel cafe

Ionad Teampall Chróine

 

 Contact, CDP 0879615775
Swilly/Mulroy Thursdays’

10.30am -12pm

 Ramelton – Quayside

Fortnightly

Downings –

The Galley

Every Last Thursday

 Milford District Resource Centre

074 91 53736

Mevagh FRC

074 91 55055
Donegal Town Thursday Fortnightly

10.30-12pm

 The Market House

The Abbey Hotel

  
Gaoth Dobhair Friday

12.30pm – 2pm

 Ionad Naomh Pádraig 074 95 32949

You can find Donegal Wellness Café on Facebook;  Donegal Wellness Café

Everyone is welcome to attend a café.

