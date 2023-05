Fuel prices are set to increase as a cut in excise duty ends at midnight tonight.

Diesel prices will see a 5 cent per litre rise, while petrol prices will go up by 6 cent per litre.

It comes Carzone found 45 percent of people are using public transport more because of the rising cost of fuel.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says families are being kicked to the ground because of this increase………