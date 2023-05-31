Implementation of Defective Concrete Block scheme delayed again

The implementation of the revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme has been delayed yet again.

It was previously expected that the scheme would be published this week, that’s now been pushed to June 14th.

In an update from the Mica Action Group, they say following a meeting between officials from the Department of Housing and Donegal County Council on Friday last that they have been advised that further engagement is required.

It’s also believed the requirement for a Certificate of Compliance with Building Regulations as stated in an amendment has been retracted.