Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Martin Harley returns to winners enclosure Down Under

Martin Harley

Martin Harley’s return to racing in Australia has seen him take his first win in just his second race back after several months out with serious injuries.

The Donegal Jockey guided the heavily backed Sunfall to a narrow win at Doomben on Wednesday.

Harley suffered multiple fractures including two in his neck in a fall back in January.

The Trentagh native was in a halo for a number of weeks during his recovery period.

Martin made a low-key return at Ipswich last Saturday finishing second on Bohemian Lad.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

circlek 99
News, Top Stories

Replica ice cream returned to rightful ‘cone’er in Letterkenny

31 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday May 31st

31 May 2023
counterfeit goods
News, Top Stories

Counterfeit goods seized in Derry

31 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate Drumahoe robbery

31 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

circlek 99
News, Top Stories

Replica ice cream returned to rightful ‘cone’er in Letterkenny

31 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday May 31st

31 May 2023
counterfeit goods
News, Top Stories

Counterfeit goods seized in Derry

31 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate Drumahoe robbery

31 May 2023
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices set to rise at midnight

31 May 2023
Chamber 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber briefs Donegal’s TDs on issues facing the county

31 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube