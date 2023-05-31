Martin Harley returns to winners enclosure Down Under

Martin Harley’s return to racing in Australia has seen him take his first win in just his second race back after several months out with serious injuries.

The Donegal Jockey guided the heavily backed Sunfall to a narrow win at Doomben on Wednesday.

Harley suffered multiple fractures including two in his neck in a fall back in January.

The Trentagh native was in a halo for a number of weeks during his recovery period.

Martin made a low-key return at Ipswich last Saturday finishing second on Bohemian Lad.