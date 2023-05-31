Minister of Health suspicious of ‘whispering campaign’ taking place in Donegal

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn yesterday raised concerns regarding the care for adults with diabetes in Letterkenny University Hospital in the Dáil.

It follows the resignation of two Consultant Endocrinologists from the hospital in recent times.

In his response, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says he believes a whispering campaign is ongoing in Donegal.

He added he is unsure who is behind it, but ensured Letterkenny University hospital is receiving investment and that he met with the HSE HR team in relation to targeted recruitment efforts for the hospital: