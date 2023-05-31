PSNI investigate Drumahoe robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises in the Ardnabrocky area of Drumahoe on Tuesday 30th May.

Detectives said: “Shortly before 11:30pm, it was reported that two masked men entered a house in the area with one of the men armed with a hammer. It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted during the incident. The two men then left the house empty handed and made off in a small, black coloured car. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries to his knee and hand.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2487 30/05/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”