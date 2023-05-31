Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Study recommends new domestic, sexual and gender based violence agency be set up

Pregnant women or new mothers are most likely to die at the hands of their partner or former partner.

An independent study into domestic murders and familicide published today is recommending a new agency be set up for domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

This study commissioned by the Department of Justice examined violent deaths caused by an intimate or former partner, and incidences of familicide between the years 2000 and 2018.

It was launched three years after schoolteacher Alan Hawe murdered his wife Clodagh and the couples three children at their Co. Cavan home.

The study found that without exception, women are at greatest risk of being victims of domestic homicide, and most often its committed by a partner or former partner.

The most common risk factor for a domestic murder is a previous history of domestic violence, followed closely by actual or pending separation.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has commended the ‘tremendous bravery’ of the families involved who shared their painful experiences so the system could be improved.

He says the recommendations will now be implemented including a new agency to support victims, improved education on the issues, better training for those most likely to encounter victims, and a CSO study on the prevalence of domestic and intimate partner violence in Ireland.

