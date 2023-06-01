Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

‘1Stop Man’ stolen from outside Letterkenny business

A statue has been stolen from outside a motorshop in Letterkenny.

It comes a mere matter of days after a plastic ice cream cone was stolen from outside the Circle K garage in Letterkenny which has now been returned.

The ‘1Stop Man’ statue was last seen outside the shop on Tuesday evening at around 5:30pm.

One Stop Motorshop say they are currently reviewing CCTV footage and suspect two men in a van may have taken the item possibly as a joke.

However, they say it is of great sentimental value.

They’re appealing for information.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Swilly Ferry 2
News, Top Stories

Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferries getting going for season

1 June 2023
Donegal Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of top styacation destinations for summer 2023

1 June 2023
Motorshop Theft
News, Top Stories

‘1Stop Man’ stolen from outside Letterkenny business

1 June 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it would be impossible for single person to buy house in Donegal on median wage

1 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Swilly Ferry 2
News, Top Stories

Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferries getting going for season

1 June 2023
Donegal Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of top styacation destinations for summer 2023

1 June 2023
Motorshop Theft
News, Top Stories

‘1Stop Man’ stolen from outside Letterkenny business

1 June 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it would be impossible for single person to buy house in Donegal on median wage

1 June 2023
farmfence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers concerned over rewetting plans

1 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works approved for Newtowncunningham ‘game changer’ – Cathaoirleach Inishowen MD

1 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube