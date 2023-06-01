‘1Stop Man’ stolen from outside Letterkenny business

A statue has been stolen from outside a motorshop in Letterkenny.

It comes a mere matter of days after a plastic ice cream cone was stolen from outside the Circle K garage in Letterkenny which has now been returned.

The ‘1Stop Man’ statue was last seen outside the shop on Tuesday evening at around 5:30pm.

One Stop Motorshop say they are currently reviewing CCTV footage and suspect two men in a van may have taken the item possibly as a joke.

However, they say it is of great sentimental value.

They’re appealing for information.