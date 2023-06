Cockhill Celtic were crowned Ulster Senior League Champions for a tenth time in a row on Wednesday night.

Gavin Cullen’s side took the title clinching three points beating Derry City Reserves 2-0 at The Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground.

Lee McColgan and Luke Rudden scored the goals for Cockhill.

The Inishowen side ended the year with the double having also won the Ulster Senior Cup.