Donegal is one of the top staycation destinations this year.

According to a new report from MyHome.ie, the cost of living crisis is having a major impact on holiday plans this year with 47% of those surveyed holidaying differently this year as a result.

Kerry, Galway and Donegal are the top three Irish holiday destinations for summer 2023.

Joanne Geary, Managing Director of MyHome.ie says Donegal has lots to offer: