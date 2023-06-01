Donegal v Derry Preview – The McHugh View

The big game in the All Ireland Championship this weekend is in the north west with Donegal hosting Derry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday (throw in 4pm).

The mood in the Donegal camp will be good after their recent win in Clare, a badly needed win in what has been a disappointing year so far for the county.

Donegal will be hoping to uphold their good championship record at the Ballybofey venue where they have lost just once in thriteen years.

Derry will be firm favourites to win on Sunday but a shaky start to the series for the Oak Leaf county has given Donegal hope.

Martin McHugh feels Donegal are in with a chance but it also depends on what Derry team turns up on Sunday.

Donegal v Derry will be LIVE on Highland on Sunday from 3.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny