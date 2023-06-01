Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal v Derry Preview – The McHugh View

The big game in the All Ireland Championship this weekend is in the north west with Donegal hosting Derry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday (throw in 4pm).

The mood in the Donegal camp will be good after their recent win in Clare, a badly needed win in what has been a disappointing year so far for the county.

Donegal will be hoping to uphold their good championship record at the Ballybofey venue where they have lost just once in thriteen years.

Derry will be firm favourites to win on Sunday but a shaky start to the series for the Oak Leaf county has given Donegal hope.

Martin McHugh feels Donegal are in with a chance but it also depends on what Derry team turns up on Sunday.

Donegal v Derry will be LIVE on Highland on Sunday from 3.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

border
News, Top Stories

43% of people in the UK ‘wouldn’t be bothered’ if NI left the union

1 June 2023
Andrew McGinley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of familicides and domestic homicides doesn’t go far enough – McGinley

1 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday July 1st

1 June 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five members of Hezbollah accused of Sean Rooney’s murder in Lebanon

1 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

border
News, Top Stories

43% of people in the UK ‘wouldn’t be bothered’ if NI left the union

1 June 2023
Andrew McGinley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of familicides and domestic homicides doesn’t go far enough – McGinley

1 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday July 1st

1 June 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five members of Hezbollah accused of Sean Rooney’s murder in Lebanon

1 June 2023
GSOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

GSOC Chair tells Oireachtas Committee they need more resources

1 June 2023
belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry in February extradited to face drug charges in Dublin

1 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube