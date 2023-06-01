Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After looking at the front pages Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses the difficulty for people in Donegal buying their own home. We have a reminder to limit the risk of accidental poising in the home and garden and we have details on a survey which shows Donegal as one of the top destinations to holiday:

John Joe McGinley advises parents not to take no for an answer if they are refused July Provision for their child and we get business reaction to the ongoing works effecting Ballybofey and Stranorlar. Later we have details of this weekends Relay for Life event in Letterkenny:

In the final hour, we are in the garden with Paul and we hear how some Letterkenny residents have been told by Irish Water they must themselves fund a proper water supply: