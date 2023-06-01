Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses the difficulty for people in Donegal buying their own home. We have a reminder to limit the risk of accidental poising in the home and garden and we have details on a survey which shows Donegal as one of the top destinations to holiday:

John Joe McGinley advises parents not to take no for an answer if they are refused July Provision for their child and we get business reaction to the ongoing works effecting Ballybofey and Stranorlar. Later we have details of this weekends Relay for Life event in Letterkenny:

In the final hour, we are in the garden with Paul and we hear how some Letterkenny residents have been told by Irish Water they must themselves fund a proper water supply:

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 June 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny residents told to invest in water supply themselves

1 June 2023
Swilly Ferry 2
News, Top Stories

Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferries getting going for season

1 June 2023
Donegal Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of top styacation destinations for summer 2023

1 June 2023
