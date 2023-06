Finn Harps host Kerry FC on Friday night in their latest game in the League of Ireland First Division.

Diarmaid Doherty will have live regular updates from the 8pm kick off in association B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

Harps go in search of back to back wins after last weeks 3-0 win at Trearty United down in Limerick.

Finn Harps Captain Keith Cowan has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly ahead of the game, he says Harps have quality to build on last weeks positive result: