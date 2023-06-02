Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

There were 9,396 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, a year on year increase of 15% on the May 2022 .

It’s the third highest figure in the state, after Dublin and Cork.

Ballybofey was the only social welfare office in Donegal to record a decrease in the numbers signing on, with 1,110 on the register there, a fall of 2%.

The biggest increases were recorded in Dungloe, with 1,192 signing on, a rise of 45%, and Ballyshannon, where there were 1,118 people on the register, up 42%.

There were 663 signing on in Killybegs, up 32%, while both Letterkenny and Dunfanaghy recorded increases of 9%, with 2,505 and 527 people on their respective registers.

There were 1,707 signing on in Inishowen, a rise of 7%, while Donegal recorded an increase of 4%, with 574 people on the register there.

May 2022 Figures –

May 2023 Figures –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Map Banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

2 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

2 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found guilty in connection with Strokestown attack

2 June 2023
Map Banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

2 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into alleged assault on teenager in Lifford

2 June 2023
blanket bog restoration
News, Top Stories

Primary school programme to educate children on blanket bogs to be rolled out in Donegal

2 June 2023
HouseForSaleSign_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

239 private houses procured by DCC over six year period

2 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube