9,396 on the Live Register in Donegal, up 15% on May 2022

There were 9,396 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, a year on year increase of 15% on the May 2022 .

It’s the third highest figure in the state, after Dublin and Cork.

Ballybofey was the only social welfare office in Donegal to record a decrease in the numbers signing on, with 1,110 on the register there, a fall of 2%.

The biggest increases were recorded in Dungloe, with 1,192 signing on, a rise of 45%, and Ballyshannon, where there were 1,118 people on the register, up 42%.

There were 663 signing on in Killybegs, up 32%, while both Letterkenny and Dunfanaghy recorded increases of 9%, with 2,505 and 527 people on their respective registers.

There were 1,707 signing on in Inishowen, a rise of 7%, while Donegal recorded an increase of 4%, with 574 people on the register there.

May 2022 Figures –

May 2023 Figures –